FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For the 15th year, a special Christmas Eve gathering drew crowds to Bowditch Point Park on Fort Myers Beach.

Organized by Westminster Presbyterian Church, this event offers holiday carols, a beautiful sunset, and a chance to support charitable causes.

WATCH AS FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV SPEAKS WITH THE EVENT ORGANIZERS:

A 15-Year Christmas Eve tradition continues on Fort Myers Beach

Jim Lee, an elder at the church, has attended every single one since 2008. He credits the event’s success to its relaxed beachfront setting and the strong community presence.

“They are here for the Christmas Eve service. This is the 15th time we’ve done that here at Bowditch beach,” he said.

Turnout last year was lower because many nearby hotels and rental homes were still recovering from storm damage, and fewer visitors were able to stay on the island.

Lee says this year’s attendance looks more promising.

“We had about half that number last year because as you can see, most of the hotels still are under repair and rental units from the hurricane…so we’re expecting probably 250 to 300 people again this year,” he explained.

Fox 4

Along with singing well-known Christmas songs, participants donate money to charities.

Randy Thomas, the church’s music director, wants everyone to know that donations go directly to local and international missions, not to the church itself.

“Yes, our cause is not only the Heights Foundation here in town, but missions across the world,” Thomas said. “The idea is not a single cent goes to Westminster Presbyterian Church…we have said every cent is sent to missions. So every cent sent.”

Fox 4

The combination of music, a scenic sunset, and a spirit of giving has turned this simple beach gathering into a beloved local tradition. Organizers hope to continue hosting the event for many years.