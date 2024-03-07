2-STORY STRIP CLUB: New development will take center stage when you drive into Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As Fort Myers Beach continues to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, neighbors and visitors may have noticed a sign at the base of Matanza's Pass Bridge. A sign announcing a new, two-story adult entertainment club to join the beach’s landscape.

Two months before Hurricane Ian struck, Vixens Clubs purchased the property that once housed Fantasy's Adult Nightclub. The hurricane’s twelve-foot storm surge left the previous establishment in ruins, prompting the owners not only to rebuild but to expand, acquiring adjacent parcels to make way for their new vision.

John Gallagher, the President of Vixens Clubs, shared his perspective on the project and the community's initial response.

“We had pushback from one neighbor, but we bought 'em. So hopefully we made everybody happy,” he commented.

Aligning with new developments like Margaritaville, Vixens aims to adapt to the changing landscape of Fort Myers Beach. More than $7 million has been invested into the land and construction of the club. Gallagher, who has represented Vixens as their lawyer for more than 25 years before taking on his current role, shared the ambitious aspects of the new club.

Contrary to initial impressions, the building will not feature two stories but will have a single floor with 25-foot-high ceilings. This design choice is to improve club's offerings with light shows and performances by aerialists, providing necessary space for entertainment.

Gallagher also emphasized the sturdiness of the structure against future hurricanes. Measures such as water-sealed doors and the absence of windows are being implemented to safeguard the venue from flooding, protecting the bar and stages within.

Gallagher, views all these changes as positive, anticipating a shift towards a wealthier demographic attracted by the newly rebuilt area.

“There’s going to be a more wealthy demographic coming to this beach, as things are rebuilt, and we want to support entertaining that higher demographic,” he stated.

FOX 4 reached out to neighbors and spring breakers for their take on the new Vixens Club. Responses varied from nostalgic excitement to eager anticipation for the club’s opening. Wayne, a neighbor, reminisced about his younger days, expressing a keen interest in revisiting the spot. Meanwhile, a group of spring breakers humorously suggested they’d be more inclined to visit after a few more drinks, with plans to be front and center at the club’s grand opening, 10 months away.