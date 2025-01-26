BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that all lanes of U.S. 41 are closed near Alico Road due to crash involving a gas line, Sunday morning. The roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Deputies ask drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Fiery crash near Alico Road, Lee County Sheriff's Office reports
