Water main break floods Estero intersection, closes East Broadway Avenue

ESTERO, Fla. — A water main break has caused significant flooding at the intersection of Highlands Avenue and East Broadway Avenue in Estero, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said they have shut down East Broadway Avenue, Thursday morning. They tell Fox 4 they were called around 5:45 a.m.

Personnel are currently working to repair the break and address the flooding situation. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area while crews work to resolve the issue.

The extent of the flooding and estimated time for repairs have not yet been determined. No additional road closures have been announced at this time.

Deputies recommend drivers seek alternate routes and expect delays in the surrounding area.