TRASH-PICKING BEAR: Estero family has close encounter

ESTERO, Fla. — Bears aren't uncommon in Florida, but it's still shocking to see one...especially if you're a few feet away from it.

Tony and Christian Tenuto live in the Stoneybrook community in Estero. Right after Christmas, they were in for a bit of a scare.

"My wife was apparently whisper-yelling my name. She was saying 'Tony, Tony, Tony,'" he said. "Didn't hear anything until she said 'BEAR', and I said, 'what where?!'"

WATCH THE FAMILY'S CLOSE ENCOUNTER BELOW:

A BEAR? Estero family has close encounter

They could see a bear rummaging through presents and looking for dinner just feet away from them.

"He just got every single garbage can and knocked it all down," Christian said.

Surprisingly, it’s not the first time for them.

"The population of bears and humans in increasing so you're bound to get more interactions. Many of our communities are butted up against wildlands," said Christina Anaya, a Biology professor at FGCU.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, if you see a bear at close range, remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, but assertive voice.

"If a bear eats something on your property, take note of what it is and secure it once the bear leaves," FWC says. "NEVER approach or surprise a bear."

"He kinda just looked at us and didn't care that we were there and moseyed on to the neighbors," Tony said.