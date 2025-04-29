ESTERO, Fla. — A 16-year-old hockey player from Estero is taking his talents to the next level as he prepares to join the United States Hockey League.

Logan Anderson, a forward who has been developing his skills with the Florida Alliance Youth Hockey organization, will soon be lacing up his skates for the Youngstown Phantoms.

"It's been a dream of mine to play juniors for a really long time, so I've been working my way up and I'm really happy about it," Anderson said.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Logan Anderson's next stop in his hockey career:

Southwest Florida teen skates his way to United States Hockey League in Ohio

His skills coach, Charles Linglet, has worked with Anderson for three years and has been impressed with his development.

"Logan has always been one of our hardest workers ever since I got to know him. It's pretty impressive the growth of his game," Linglet said. “He comes on the ice every single day with the right mindset, he’s a leader, he does all the right things for him to get better.”

Anderson was drafted in the 8th round, 145th overall to the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League draft, but chose to play for the Phantoms.

He signed a tender agreement with the team, meaning it's a way for teams to secure a player's rights before the USHL Draft.

According to the team, his signing will “count as Youngstown's first-round draft selection in the upcoming 2025 USHL Phase I Draft.”

Keith Anderson. Logan Anderson signs tender deal with the Youngstown Phantoms.

When asked what sets him apart on the ice, Anderson points to his physical attributes.

"I'd say my strength and speed really helps my ability to put the puck in the net and create a lot of offense. It's one of my best assets to my game," Anderson said.

Hockey runs in the Anderson family. His father, Keith, played for the Florida Everblades from 2001-2004 and coached his son during his formative years.

"It's been a fun journey, fun ride, spending quality time with your kid and enjoying that moment and watching him progress and enjoy something he loves, which is the game of hockey and obviously I love it as well, and for both of us to do that it's pretty special," Keith said.

Fox 4. Logan Anderson skates at the Hertz Arena practice rink.

Logan credits his father's influence for his success.

"He's the real reason I'm here now. I mean, it's just awesome that I'm able to have a dad that's been around the hockey game and teach me as I'm growing older," Logan said.

Looking ahead to next season, the young player acknowledges the challenges, but remains optimistic.

"Coming in as the young guy it's going to be a lot, but I think if I just push myself to keep going everyday, the guys will help me out and it will be fun," Logan said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.