San Carlos Fire Department opens new Station 55 to serve growing community

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — The San Carlos Park Fire Department opened a brand new fire station off of Three Oaks Parkway, four years after buying the plot of land.

Station 55 will have three firefighters on staff around the clock. The department opened its doors and phone lines with a brand new fire engine, which will be the only engine that will run out of the station most of the time.

Fire Chief David Cambareri said the department decided to build the station because of property growth in the area and the increase of multi-story buildings.

"We look at the demographics of how quickly we can respond to an area, and with this growth in south Lee County and San Carlos fire district, we found this to be a need," Cambareri said.

The building is hurricane resistant, so first responders can continue to work when there's a storm.

