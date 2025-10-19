'PEOPLE NEED TO STAND UP FOR THEMSELVES': Protesters gathered on Estero overpass for 'No Kings Day'

ESTERO, Fla. — Protesters lined the Estero Parkway overpass above Interstate 75 on Saturday afternoon, holding large banners in opposition to President Donald Trump and his administration.

The rally was part of coordinated protests, called "No Kings Day," that were planned across Southwest Florida and around the country.

Click here to seeFox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with protesters.

Protesters gather on Estero overpass for 'No Kings Day'

"We just need to stand up for our rights and protect our country," one protester said. "America, it's not what it used to be, and we just got to work and keep going and going and going show our courage."

Another demonstrator emphasized the peaceful nature of their resistance efforts.

"We want to let people know that there are people out here who do resist," they said. "We resist peacefully. We abide by the Constitution. We do love our country."

The protesters expressed a sense of urgency about civic engagement.

"The people need to stand up for themselves," one participant said.

Other protests were organized in other Southwest Florida communities, including Sanibel and Naples, as part of the movement.

"We're fighting to save America for democracy," one protester said. "That's the most important thing."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.