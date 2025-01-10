Watch Now
One injured in shooting at Coconut Point mall in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Friday night the Lee County Sheriff's Office were called out to Total Wine at Coconut Point Mall in Estero for a shooting investigation.

The sheriff's office said one subject was transported with non life threatening injuries.

"All parties are accounted for. Stores and restaurants will remain in full operation while the scene is being worked. Our Violent Crimes Unit Detectives are completing interviews and a canvass at this time."

LCSO said it was an isolated incident and the scene is contained and there was no immediate threat to the public.

They did ask the public to please avoid the parking lot area of Total Wine while detectives investigate

