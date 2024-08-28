'It's a total mess': Estero homeowners want answers for drainage issues

Update 6:08 PM

PulteGroup sent the following statement Tuesday evening:

"We are conducting maintenance on the drainage swales and have regularly communicated with County staff regarding our properly permitted and constructed stormwater management system. Our team is committed to addressing resident concerns and has been communicating with residents to explain the system's functionality and answer any questions."

Original Reporting

Homeowners in a newly built community in Estero say they are facing major design flaws just months after moving into the community. The issues have sparked a dispute between the residents and the developer, PulteGroup.

"They've damaged the aesthetic, they've damaged the roads, they've damaged the beauty," said David Ralph, a resident of the new development who recently purchased a home for over $1 million.

Flooded ditches, mounds of dirt, and ongoing construction have become common sights in the Corkscrew Estates on Panther Boulevard. Residents say the entire neighborhood is being torn up after some homes began experiencing drainage problems.

Recently, Lee County Code Enforcement issued a violation notice to PulteGroup for failing to maintain the drainage conveyance as per the local development order. However, Ralph says the developer's attempts to fix the issue have only made things worse.

"They've gone door to door to try and appease us by letting us know that they're taking care of the problem," Ralph said. "But the fact is, they're not taking care of the problem, and they're not offering any details or facts as to how they're resolving the problem," he explained.

On Wednesday, more than 20 homeowners met with a code enforcement officer to discuss their concerns. The residents pointed out that the maintenance work has led to flooded roads and an increase in mosquitoes. They also fear losing parts of their property due to the ongoing work.

"We want the land that we bought, and the land that we bought is not this," said local resident Mary Giordano. "They came and changed the landscape of our almost acre property that we own, and we don't have a functioning drainage system, so at the end of the day, we don't want mosquitoes, frogs, and alligators outside our front every day."

Lee County officials stated that the maintenance work would correct the violation, and they will inspect it once it's completed.

PulteGroup did not respond to requests for comment.