ESTERO, Fla. — The oldest home in Estero is the Smith-Alvarez home, dating back to the early 1900's and now it's on the move.

The land the building is on is owned by the Village Estero. It was purchased for $24 million dollars in 2018. Leaders in the area want to develop the land eventually, but first, the historical house needs a new location.

The Smith-Alvarez home is where an early 1900s Estero family lived.

Jacob Winge is on the Advisory Board for the Historical Society.

"This area really out of our whole state was something that really benefited during that pioneer era with citrus farming, with steamboats, and trade in in the Caloosahatchee River," he said.

The 3 mile move from the current lot on Highlands Ave to the back yard of the Historical Society will cost about $100,000. Gail Langner is the president of the society.

Here to stay: Oldest home in Estero won't be demolished, but needs to move

"The village manager Steve Sarkozy said, 'listen, there's this last little house and we don't want to tear it down. You can have it, but it has to be moved'," she said.

The society just learned, The College of Life Foundation, focused on preserving history in South Florida, is willing to match up to $50,000 in donations.

If they can raise the money, three historic buildings that all once neighbored one another can be beside each other again... the oldest school, and the two oldest homes.

"To have a foundation or an individual in some cases, come up with the capacity of a matching gift to kick off the campaign and accomplish this milestone in moving it, is huge," Winge said.

Click here to donate.