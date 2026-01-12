Grounding Spot launches Mobile Wellness Unit to bring mental wellness services to Southwest Florida

ESTERO, Fla. — A new mental wellness option is now available in Southwest Florida as The Grounding Spot launches a mobile wellness unit designed to help neighbors with their mental health.

Dubbed “Food Truck for the Soul,” the wellness bus was created by Frances Borshell as an extension of Grounding Spot, which Borshell founded last year at Coconut Point Mall in Estero. This new mobile experience brings meditation, IV vitamin therapy, and aesthetic services directly to the community.

At the heart of this innovation is a custom-converted 27-foot bus featuring seven private meditation pods, including one that is handicapped accessible. Each pod is designed with a seat, cushions, a table computer, and noise-canceling headphones to offer visitors an immersive and restorative meditation session.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace shows us the inside of this wellness bus:

Mobile wellness unit brings mental health services directly to Southwest Florida workplaces

Lovelace spoke to the director of Mobile Wellness for Grounding Spot, Phoebe Deighan, who said the reason they put it on wheels was so everyone could have access to healing.

The Grounding Spot Mental Fitness Club in Estero came up with the idea with the intent of taking evidence-based therapies to workers in stressful environments.

The mobile wellness center can come to any business or place of work and is designed to help the mental well-being of people in the workforce and those experiencing stress and burnout. Borshell said this bus targets mental fitness, which she says is just as important as physical fitness.

“Our mission at Grounding Spot is to make mental fitness as mainstream as physical fitness,” said Borshell. “This mobile unit is about accessibility. We’re bringing meditation and rejuvenating therapies directly to the community. Whether at businesses, hospitals, schools or events—anyone can experience the benefits of stillness, restoration, and self-care.”

Fox 4.

Meditations are in 15 to 30 minute increments, and can service up to 60 employees in three hours.

The director of the wellness center, Phoebe Deighan, said this is targeting burnout, with methods they believe work.

"1 in 5 Americans are suffering from mental health problems, meditation is a great way for people to destress and release anxiety, so with our mobile wellness unit, we're looking to bring this to companies to service their employees, because burnout is something that's extremely widespread across employers," Deighan said.

Fox 4.

The bus is available to book right now. If you want to book it, reach out to Grounding Spot in Estero.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.