ESTERO, Fla. — Families waited in line for hours at Ocean Church in Estero on Monday night. FK Your Diet hosted a holiday giveaway for families in the area.

Fox 4's Estero Community Correspondent, Dominga Murray, was at the event. Watch her report here:

FK Your Diet hosts holiday giveaway in Estero

FK Your Diet is a restaurant where some of the proceeds benefit foster kids.

Amy Eldridge is one of the owners.

"We couldn't do it without our customers. They've donated across the country and we've had some international donations as well," she said.

Lyrica Spikes, a 7 year old who attended the event, was excited about the giveaway.

"I'm kinda looking for barbie dolls," she said.

Children walked away with everything from scooters to board games.

Jeannette Sanker was one volunteer at the event.

"The way FK Your Diet works... they wanna put smiles on everyone's faces and make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas," she said.

