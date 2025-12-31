FHP: High-speed chase ends with stolen guns, drugs; father, son arrested

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a New York man and his 14-year-old son after troopers said a high-speed chase ended with the discovery of stolen guns, drugs and an active warrant.

Troopers said 42-year-old Bradley Daniel Roberts was driving a stolen 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL when they attempted to stop him on US-41 in Estero on Tuesday afternoon. They said he Roberts didn't stop, which led to a pursuit. At one point, speeds were more than 120 mph.

FHP said they did a PIT maneuever on the car at Corkscrew Road, west of Coconut Point.

That's when the agency said Roberts and his 14-year-old son ran off.

Troopers said they tased Roberts and arrested him, while they found the 14-year-old hiding behind a nearby Publix.

Back at the scene of the crash, troopers said they found a large amount of marijuana packaged for distribution, two stolen shotguns, ammunition, drug paraphernalia with marijuana and cocaine residue, and cash inside the stolen car.

Roberts has an active warrant out of New York for burglary, FHP said.

Roberts is charged with three counts of grand theft for the Mercedes and two shotguns, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, possession of a stolen driver's license, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and felony drug possession.

His son was charged with resisting without violence and obstruction. The Department of Children and Families was notified.

