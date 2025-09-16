FGCU students honor Charlie Kirk with memorial service, plan new campus chapter

ESTERO, Fla. — Two Florida Gulf Coast University students, Elijah Thompson and Kiera Grace, organized a memorial service to honor Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last week.

The conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder had dedicated much of his work to engaging with college students across the country.

The evening event in Estero featured prayer, worship music and remembrance of Kirk's impact on young people. Students gathered to reflect on Kirk's message and the current state of political discourse in America.

"I didn't think it was real," Samantha Peyton said.

Many young people at the service expressed hope for greater unity despite political differences.

"Everyone's going to have disagreements, we weren't made to think alike," Kiera Grace said. "We're all supposed to be individual people, but we have to come together and realize that disagreements are okay."

Students emphasized the importance of listening and measured responses in political discussions.

"I think we all need to give grace, I think we all need to take a step back before we speak, before we react," Samantha Peyton said. "The emotions are high, and people do crazy things when their emotions aren't in check."

Elijah Thompson said he plans to start a Turning Point chapter at FGCU because of how inspired he was by Kirk's work.

According to Turning Point USA, the organization has received over 30,000 inquiries about new campus chapters across the country following Kirk's death.

