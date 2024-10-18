ESTERO, Fla. — In the Estero Church parking lot, you'll find the brand new Local & Fresh Farmers Market. The grand opening kicked off this month. It's vendors are excited and say it's the first of it's kind in the area.

Rhonda Sichitano started the market and thought this area was the perfect place.

See More:

Estero gets its first Farmer's Market

"We have handmade jewelry, we have gyros, perogis, handmade cups..," she said.

wftx

The vendors no longer have to travel as far to find a place to sell their goods.

"Everybody that's been here, that we've talked to, even the mayor of the Village of Estero, because they're saying this is something Estero needs," she said.