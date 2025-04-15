Estero firefighters welcome home boy who they helped rescue

ESTERO, Fla. — Firefighters in Estero reunited with a boy whose life they helped save, this week.

After an incident at school last week, one 9-year-old wasn’t feeling well, according to the department. The C shift crew from Estero Fire Rescue Station 44 responded to a call for help. The child ended up being hospitalized. There, doctors found out he had a brain tumor.

While hospitalized, the child underwent brain surgery.

Monday, crews from C shift at Stations 43 and 44 helped welcome him back home.

The crew said they were grateful for the opportunity to reconnect, as they were the first to respond to his emergency.

"It’s not often crews get to see their patients after the call," the department posted. "A heartfelt thank you to the Hoyt family for allowing Estero Fire Rescue to be part of this special moment!"