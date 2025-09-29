Estero Fire Rescue Battalion Chief arrested for eavesdropping, fraud charges

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an Estero Fire Battalion Chief for several charges, including eavesdropping and fraud.

According to jail records, Albert Shane Sibert is charged with 17 counts of eavesdropping (illegal interception of communication), two counts of fraud and one count of grand theft.

Sibert is the Battalion Chief of Support Services, according to the fire department.

Back on January 29, 2025, FDLE served the fire rescue's headquarters a search warrant, according to a previous press release from Assistant Fire Chief Mark Wahlig.

"The warrant was specific to a single employee, their office, District issued equipment and the employee's personal property," the release said.

Wahlig said in a release on Monday that Sibert's home, personal car and work office were also searched by FDLE.

"The search warrant was related to an FDLE investigation involving Mr. Sibert’s prior employment with another agency," Wahlig said in the statement.

According to employee records Fox 4 received in a public records request, Sibert said in his employment application that he worked for the Lee County Sheriff's Office in the training division for 19 years. He also worked at Bonita Springs Fire Rescue as a deputy chief for 20 years.

Estero Fire Rescue placed Sibert on paid leave in January. In June, the Wahlig said Sibert was placed on paid personal leave and has been using his accrued personal time off.

"At no time has Estero Fire Rescue been the subject of an investigation, and no discrepancies or misconduct have been identified regarding Mr. Sibert’s official duties with Estero Fire Rescue," the statement said. "Estero Fire Rescue remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the trust of the community we serve."

Sibert was booked into the Lee County jail on Sept. 26 and is now out on bond.

Fox 4 has reached out to FDLE for more information about the arrest.