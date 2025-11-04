Estero fire crews battle commercial fire in Shadow Wood community

On Monday night Estero Fire said they responded to a commercial structure fire in the Shadow Wood Community.

The fire department said when crews arrived they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a maintenance building.

The fire department said it was a three alarm fire and they brough in crews from Estero, Bonita Springs, San Carlos Park, Lee County EMS, Iona McGregor and Bayshore.

Fire crews said while there was significant damage to portions of the building, crews were able to put a good stop on the fire.

The cause is under investigation.