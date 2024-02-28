Estero family says loss of Medicaid coverage is "life threatening"

ESTERO, Fla. — The federal poverty line is $31,200 for a family of 4. Alisanne Colkitt stays at home with her two boys and her husband provides for the family. He brings home $22 more than the monthly cutoff to qualify for Medicaid after a small raise this year.

"All I want to do is take care of my kids," Colkitt said.

She says her youngest son is considered medically needy, has had multiple hospitalizations over a breathing condition, and needs to be on special, expensive formula. Both of her children are on the autism spectrum, and she says her concern is how a loss of coverage would lead impact her oldest son's access to coverage.

"I think that's a parents worst fear, is not being able to help your kid... like that helpless feeling," she said.

Colkitt worries about regression if her children cannot continue with their therapists and says she advocates for other children like hers with organizations like Autism Collier.

"He's [her older son] been in therapy since he was 18 months old. So everything that we've worked for and that they've taught him in those 5 years, he'll start to lose," she says.

Colkitt claims it's hard to reach a person when calling for DCF paperwork clarification. She says only one of her children was specified to lose coverage and she was on hold for multiple hours on different occasions when calling to find out why.

FOX 4 reached out to the Department of Children and Families with questions about their call volume.

DCF says the quickest hey can provide a response is Wednesday, February 28. FOX 4 asked for a comment more than 24 hours prior to publishing and airing this story.