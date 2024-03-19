MORE OPTIONS: 2 new childcare centers planned for Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — What is now an open field at 9600 Corkscrew Road could eventually be a 13,000 sq/ft day care center.

Palms Day School is requesting a development order from the Village of Estero. The Goddard School is in the same position as the group seeks to build a two-story child care center near Three Oaks Parkway, Estero Village, Quente Way.

Victor Claar is a professor of economics at FGCU.

"Childcare has gotten more expensive but that's only one symptom of the bigger problem," he said.

He says inflation is driving up the costs of housing makes it difficult to pay for things like child care, gasoline, and groceries.

More child care competition on the market could be welcomed news for a parent's wallet.

"One of the most pesky things about this inflation cycle has been that it's hit households... every household, where they have to spend money every single month," he said.

The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board has already provided feedback to developers on what the buildings should look like.

This is mock up for the Palms Day School.

The plan for the Goddard School for Early Childhood Development includes a 14,330-square-foot, 2 story building. There will also be a playground.

