Estero classic car show draws big crowds and Toys for Tots donations

ESTERO, Fla. — Classic cars lined Fashion Drive in Estero on Saturday afternoon as the Coconut Point Mall welcomed big crowds for its annual holiday celebration.

WATCH: Check out some of the classic cars on display:

Estero classic car show draws big crowds

Curious shoppers and serious car enthusiasts strolled through the shopping center, gawking at a colorful lineup of cars. That includes Patrick Crofton's bright-red 1960 Chevrolet Corvette.

"Been restored from the ground-up by me," Crofton said. "So it's a hand-built car."

The car show was just part of the festivities on Saturday. The mall also hosted arts-and-crafts vendors, exotic animals, 'tropical' dancers, and a parade.

"We just want everyone to enjoy the holidays, kick it off and just get back into the spirit of giving and the experience of being in a shopping mall," said Julie Clark, Coconut Point's marketing director.

The mall teamed up with Realtor Brittany Skotak to collect toys ahead of the holiday season. Coconut Point accepted donations for Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots is a non-profit run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, according to its website.

The group collects unwrapped toys from across the country and helps distribute them to kids in need.

The car show was also for a good cause. It raised money for the Estero Rotary Club, Clark said.

This is the third year Coconut Point hosted the event. Thousands of people attended in 2024, according to Clark, along with hundreds of classic cars.

For people like Crofton, it's a fun opportunity to do some good - and show off their ride.

"It's great meeting people, you know, that are into the same things you are, and, you know, people that have the same values and enjoy life," Crofton said.