ESTERO, Fla. — The site of the old Winn Dixie off Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road is getting a new look. What was once a grocery store, closed since 2018, is now becoming a pile of rubble. Developers are making room for an apartment complex called the Residences at the Brooks.

DEMOLISHED: Vacant Winn-Dixie gets knocked down for apartment complex to come

Many in Estero did not want to see a new apartment complex go in it's place.

Dr. Vivian Ebert owns LivingWell Chiropractic, a business in the adjacent strip mall.

"I know a lot of the neighbors would prefer it not to be so high," she said.

"It was wonderful having a grocery store. It was so convenient for everybody in this neighborhood and also for the businesses," she said.

She says she is excited for the foot traffic the new apartment complex will bring, but not the traffic on the road.

"...and it's just that, it's taller than what this area has had so I think that's the bigger complaint," Dr. Ebert said.

1,400 nearby residents signed a petition against this development. Some of the signers entered into a lawsuit, saying the Village of Estero was not following it's comprehensive plan in allowing this four story project.

The lawsuit was dropped in December 2024 as the developers, the village, and petitioners came to an agreement.

"Though we were unable to stop the development of these apartments, we negotiated a settlement agreement with the developer(s), land owner and Village of Estero, that will help minimize some of the negative impacts of this complex on residents most affected. A number of changes were agreed to for increased privacy and noise reduction, and the developer agreed to pay for increased landscaping and security fencing. We hope to work with our local community agencies and the Village to get these two projects which increase security and privacy for residents as well as our conservation area completed in a reasonable, timely manner. Kathy Wyrofsky, Spearheaded the petition

After about 5 years of back and forth, the developers decided on 137 units instead of 154.

There will be no rooftop amenities, no use of the pool after dark, no high towers, and an architectural look that fits with the Coconut Point area.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: