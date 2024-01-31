Corkscrew Road construction turns a corner

ESTERO, Fla. — The widening of Corkscrew Road has been underway since April 2021. Now the phase 1 of the project is wrapping up at the end of March. Jennifer Dorning works for Atkinsréalis, the engineering group behind the project.

"This project builds 6 lanes from Ben Hill Griffin to Firehouse Lane and then from Firehouse Lane to Bella Terra boulevard, it's four lanes," she said.

The next thing drivers will see is paving some of the new westbound lanes.

"Then we're gonna be able to shift the west bound lane to the north side so then the crews can work in the median," Dorning said.

Changing the road is supposed to help keep up with new development east of I75 and LCSO is asking for people to check their speed.

"One of the things that has been an ongoing issue with this project is that people who drive through this project are speeding," she said.

Some of the development is located past Alico road, and more eventually where Corkscrew meets with State Road 82, on the way to Immokalee.