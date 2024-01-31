Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEstero

Actions

Corkscrew Road construction turns a corner

After more than two years, the end of the road for project with new lanes for drivers
Corkscrew Road construction turns a corner
wftx
Corkscrew Road
Corkscrew Road construction turns a corner
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 22:00:14-05

ESTERO, Fla. — The widening of Corkscrew Road has been underway since April 2021. Now the phase 1 of the project is wrapping up at the end of March. Jennifer Dorning works for Atkinsréalis, the engineering group behind the project.

"This project builds 6 lanes from Ben Hill Griffin to Firehouse Lane and then from Firehouse Lane to Bella Terra boulevard, it's four lanes," she said.

The next thing drivers will see is paving some of the new westbound lanes.

"Then we're gonna be able to shift the west bound lane to the north side so then the crews can work in the median," Dorning said.

Changing the road is supposed to help keep up with new development east of I75 and LCSO is asking for people to check their speed.

"One of the things that has been an ongoing issue with this project is that people who drive through this project are speeding," she said.

Some of the development is located past Alico road, and more eventually where Corkscrew meets with State Road 82, on the way to Immokalee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023