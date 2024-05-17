CONFUSION ON CORKSCREW: Phase 2 of construction underway

ESTERO, Fla. — It's taken years to reach phase 2 in the Corkscrew Widening Project.

The first phase, from Ben Hill Griffin Parkway to Bella Terra Boulevard, is nearly complete.

Now phase 2 is getting underway, where Alico Road will undergo added lanes.

When you drive Corkscrew Road, you know it's going to be busy and boisterous.

Mark Novitski works with Engage Estero. It's a community-based association that works to inform people about local issues.

"You'll see some places where the lines don't quite line up," Novitski said, referring to the lines for the lanes on the road.

wftx

"The lines going east and west, from Corkscrew Road at Ben Hill Griffin, don't necessarily line up. So we're hoping they'll put dashed lines," he said.

Another point of confusion for drivers is the speed limit.

"As you're coming westbound, now they've put up the construction signs, so you've got a sign that says 45 miles an hour, then you've got a sign that says 55 day time, 45 night-time, and then you've got the next one that says 45," Novitski said.

If you ask Jennifer Dorning, the project manager, help is coming.

"As a part of the phase two Corkscrew widening project, the contractor will be installing a traffic signal at Alico Road," she said.

She says this will make driving down the road safer.

Dorning also clarifies that the correct speed limit is 45 MPH. Crews are working to put bags over the signs with the conflicting numbers.

She says the county is aware drivers are speeding and asks that people do their part and slow down through construction.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to be completed in 2026.