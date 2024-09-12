CLOSED... Kind of: South County Regional Library in Estero gets renovation

South County Regional Library is closing its doors until late 2025. Just a few miles away, at Three Oaks Community Park, people will find a temporary set up on September 16 until it reopens.

Shannon MacAdam, an Estero mom says she takes her children often. She says homeschooling her children is made easy with access to the library.

"We do maximum checkout. We're the type of people that like to just walk around the library and whatever they have on display or just happens to jump out at us... that's kind of how we pick our books," she said.

The renovation plans provide for:



separate spaces for children, teens and adults,

a dedicated program room for children and teens,

additional study rooms

an automated material handling system to improve the efficiency of library returns.

an interior refresh with new furniture and flooring

an exterior update including a new roof, electrical system and HVAC system update.

The South County Regional Library is a popular one in the library system.For Fiscal Year 23-24 through 7-31-24 there were:

