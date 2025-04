ESTERO, Fla. — A child is hospitalized this morning after drowning in Estero, according to The Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were sent to a home on Bella Terra Boulevard around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday for a medical assist. There, they found a 1-year-old girl in the pool. The parents were able to start CPR before deputies arrived, LCSO said.

She was hospitalized to Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida, and is awake and breathing as of Wednesday morning.