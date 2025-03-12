Car crashes into FHP trooper on I-75 near Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says on Tuesday night at 8:00pm an FHP State Trooper was investigating a crash on Northbound I-75, just south of Corkscrew Road in Estero when a car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the back of the Trooper.

FHP says the patrol car, a Dodge Charger was parked on the left shoulder, with the trooper inside, when a Hundai Sonata collided with the rear of a Nissan Versa, the Hyundai flipped and then hit the Charger.

Two people were transported with minor injuries. The State Trooper was not injured.

There was a total of four vehicles damaged in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.