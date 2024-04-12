An entertainment plex in Estero? It's happening, but needs to be redesigned

ESTERO, Fla. — How would you like to see an entertainment plex in Estero? That is likely happening at the Golf Coast Driving Range.

TheVillage of Estero's Planning Zoning & Design Board is looking at the idea, which is getting mixed reviews so far.

The driving range is located at 9000 Williams Road near Coconut Point. It welcomes golfers, but the doors on the current facility are closing in late April, according to Estero's Village Manager, Steve Sarkozy.

The recreational spot to swing a club is in the early stages of being turned into an entertainment and sportsplex.

Glen Stansbery often plays at the public range and says it's a staple of the area, as many other ranges are private.

"This driving range has been here a long time. I would hate to see it go away," Stansbery said.

The 20 acres will be redeveloped by High 5, a developer out of Texas. The entertainment space will include amenities like bowling, mini golf, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, and a restaurant.

"The planning and design board was excited about the project and made some comments, that they were hopeful that we could go even further with the design to create an iconic building in that location," Sarkozy said.

The board says the current plan resembles a warehouse and is having the developers create a new mock-up. The site is right by the road and Village leaders are hoping a visual appeal will invite people driving by.

Stansbery is hopeful for plan changes, too.

"If they can keep this here along with their other ventures and things they want to do... I think that would be a plus," Stansbery said.