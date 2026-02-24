ESTERO, Fla. — A $60 million purchasing agreement is on the table that could transform an 11.4-mile stretch of unused railroad into a linear park connecting Estero to Collier County.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to the Nonprofit who tells us what's next:

$60 million deal on the table to turn abandoned railroad into Bonita Estero Land Trail linear park

The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit, has reached an initial agreement with Seminole Gulf Railway for the proposed Bonita Estero Land Trail. The organization is acting as the buyer on behalf of the Village of Estero, the City of Bonita Springs, and Collier County, but the deal cannot move forward unless all three local governments agree to pay their individual stretch of the railroad.

Under this deal, The Village of Estero would pay $19.8 million, the City of Bonita Springs would pay $28.6 million, and Collier County would pay $11.6 million.

Fox 4.

Doug Hattaway, who works for the Trust for Public Land, said the nonprofit is positioned to help bridge the gap for this public-private partnership.

"Sometimes we have the flexibility to bridge the gap between a private owner, in this case the railroad company, and the public interest, the local governments," Hattaway said.

Hattaway said all parties share a common vision for the corridor.

"All of us are aligned in seeing that this rail corridor becomes a trail for the community benefit," Hattaway said.

Trust for Public Land.

The proposed trail is shown running from Estero south into Collier County. The three local governments would share the $60 million cost, and if all municipalities decide to move forward, the deadline to secure financing is September, then the sale would close in October.

"Each local government is at a critical decision point right now to decide whether or not they are committed to move forward with this project," Hattaway said.

Fox 4.

Village of Estero Mayor Joanne Ribble said she believes the project has broad support and would benefit the surrounding communities.

"Everyone seems to support this and want this, it can only be a great advantage, for both the village and Bonita," Ribble said.

Ribble also said the trail would improve safety for cyclists in the area.

"Florida is known for its bicycle accidents, so we'd get a lot of bicycles off the roads, and into a safe trail," Ribble said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.