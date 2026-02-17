12-year-old figure skating twins from Estero earn bronze medal at national championships

ESTERO, Fla. — 12-year-old figure skating twins from my community are achieving remarkable success with their sights set on the biggest stage in sports.

Nicholas and Sophia Kartashov have been skating for eight years. Early on, they developed a deep passion for their sport that set them apart from their peers.

"I was different from many kids because they weren't dedicated to a sport like I was," Sophia said.

The siblings enjoy training together, finding ways to keep the mood light during intense practice sessions.

"It's mostly funny when I skate with my brother and he makes some jokes, it gives it a light mood," Sophia said.

Their hard work is paying off with impressive results. The twins earned a bronze medal in the novice ice dance division at the 2026 US Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

"For such a high caliber of competition to place third, I find that the highest accomplishment we have," Nicholas said.

But their dreams extend far beyond this achievement.

"I want to, of course like a lot of people win the Olympics," Nicholas said.

Their training regimen matches their ambitious goals, practicing about four hours a day, five days a week.

The twins look forward to competing more internationally, but for now, their focus remains on consistent improvement.

"I want to see improvement every year, I don't want to see same mistake in different competitions," Nicholas said.

