Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityEstero

Actions

12-year-old figure skating twins from Estero earn bronze medal at national championships

Nicholas and Sophia Kartashov practice four hours a day and have been skating for eight years as they pursue international competition goals
Sophia and Nicholas Kartashov standing on the podium at the Novice National Championships.
Danila Kartashov.
Sophia and Nicholas Kartashov standing on the podium at the Novice National Championships.
12-year-old figure skating twins from Estero earn bronze medal at national championships
Posted
and last updated

ESTERO, Fla. — 12-year-old figure skating twins from my community are achieving remarkable success with their sights set on the biggest stage in sports.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace watched the twins practice:

12-year-old figure skating twins from Estero earn bronze medal at national championships

Nicholas and Sophia Kartashov have been skating for eight years. Early on, they developed a deep passion for their sport that set them apart from their peers.

"I was different from many kids because they weren't dedicated to a sport like I was," Sophia said.

Sophia and Nicholas Kartashov standing on the podium at the Novice National Championships.

The siblings enjoy training together, finding ways to keep the mood light during intense practice sessions.

"It's mostly funny when I skate with my brother and he makes some jokes, it gives it a light mood," Sophia said.

Their hard work is paying off with impressive results. The twins earned a bronze medal in the novice ice dance division at the 2026 US Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

"For such a high caliber of competition to place third, I find that the highest accomplishment we have," Nicholas said.

The Kartashov twins practicing their dance routine.

But their dreams extend far beyond this achievement.

"I want to, of course like a lot of people win the Olympics," Nicholas said.

Their training regimen matches their ambitious goals, practicing about four hours a day, five days a week.

The Kartashov twins prepare for a practice session.

The twins look forward to competing more internationally, but for now, their focus remains on consistent improvement.

"I want to see improvement every year, I don't want to see same mistake in different competitions," Nicholas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In Your Community

In Your Community

News In Your Community