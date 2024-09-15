1 dead after a motorcycle and vehicle crashed on I-75

ESTERO, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist died Saturday on I-75 after crashing with a vehicle in Estero.

LCSO says the Florida Highway Patrol initially responded and LCSO's traffic unit took the lead on the investigation.

LCSO says the motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene and the medical examiner has identified them.

They say investigators are now working to notify the next of kin for the deceased.

LCSO says the roadway was closed for an extended amount of time because of the size of the scene.

They say all parties have been accounted for and the investigation is still ongoing.