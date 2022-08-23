Watch Now
Fried expected to end election night at South Florida watch party

Shari Armstrong
Posted at 5:47 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 17:54:31-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — It's now all in the waiting.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried's making her final stop at a polling location in South Florida before heading to what her campaign hopes to call her "Election Party".

As polls close across the state tonight, Fried is expected to end the night at Revolution Live, an event space in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FOX 4's Shari Armstrong is at the event, and will bring you live updates within this web article.

