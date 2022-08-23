Fried expected to end election night at South Florida watch party

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — It's now all in the waiting.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried's making her final stop at a polling location in South Florida before heading to what her campaign hopes to call her "Election Party".

As polls close across the state tonight, Fried is expected to end the night at Revolution Live, an event space in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Shari Armstrong Watch Party for Nikki Fried



