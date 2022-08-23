Crist relies on experience ahead of primary election

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Former Governor and current U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist spent the morning of the primary election in his hometown of St. Petersburg.

More than a decade removed from the Governor’s mansion, along with a political party change, Crist has used his experience to differentiate himself from his chief democratic opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“I don’t need any on-the-job training,” said Crist, (D-St. Pete) “I’m ready to do this. I’ve done it before. I believe I had one of the highest approval ratings of any recent governor in modern Florida history. I think that’s what people want. I think that’s what they’re looking for.”

Crist has spent the last few days hammering home a platform that includes more access to affordable housing, increased gun reform and protections for the right to abortion.

“The first day of the second Crist administration, I will sign an executive order to protect a woman’s right to choose, statewide, in the Sunshine State. It’s that crucial,” said Crist. “It’s that critical”

Whoever wins Tuesday’s primary will have an uphill battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has a campaign war chest of more than $130 million.

In a recent debate between Crist and Fried, the two were asked if they would endorse their opponent in the fall if they win the primary.

Crist agreed to support Fried, but she didn’t commit to endorsing Crist.

“It’s very important for our democratic party to be united. This is not going to be an easy race against DeSantis. I am clear eyed about that. And I think that having a unified party, obviously, makes it a lot more easy to achieve that victory,” said Crist.