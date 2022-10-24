Watch Now
County enacts hurricane contingency plan for early voting

12 early voting sites will be open through Election Day and will be open to all voters in the county regardless of assigned district.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 24, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Monday marks the start of early voting for the 2022 General Election, and the start of a contingency plan across Lee County caused by the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Some regular polling places are not accessible due to damage to buildings, roads or other infrastructure. So to ensure people can cast their ballots, 12 polling sites will remain open between now and Election Day, Nov. 8.

Anyone, regardless of assigned voting district, will be able to vote at these designated sites:

Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can still request a vote-by-mail ballot through Oct. 29. For Lee County, that can be done online at lee.vote.

