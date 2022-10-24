County enacts hurricane contingency plan for early voting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Monday marks the start of early voting for the 2022 General Election, and the start of a contingency plan across Lee County caused by the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Some regular polling places are not accessible due to damage to buildings, roads or other infrastructure. So to ensure people can cast their ballots, 12 polling sites will remain open between now and Election Day, Nov. 8.
Anyone, regardless of assigned voting district, will be able to vote at these designated sites:
- CAPE CORAL - LEE COUNTY LIBRARY - 921 SW 39TH TER, CAPE CORAL FL 33914
- EAST COUNTY REGIONAL LIBRARY - 881 GUNNERY RD N, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33971
- ESTERO RECREATION CENTER - 9200 CORKSCREW PALMS BLVD, ESTERO FL 33928
- FORT MYERS REGIONAL LIBRARY - 1651 LEE ST, FORT MYERS FL 33901 — VOTING ROOM ADDRESS
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - BONITA SPRINGS BRANCH OFFICE - 25987 S TAMIAMI TRAIL #105, BONITA SPRINGS FL 34134
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - CAPE CORAL BRANCH OFFICE - 1039 SE 9TH AVE, CAPE CORAL FL 33990
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS CENTER - 13180 S CLEVELAND AVE, FORT MYERS FL 33907
- NORTH FORT MYERS RECREATION CENTER - 2000 N RECREATION PARK WAY, NORTH FORT MYERS FL 33903
- NORTHWEST REGIONAL LIBRARY - 519 CHIQUITA BLVD N, CAPE CORAL FL 33993
- SCHANDLER PARK - SUAREZ HALL - 419 ROYAL PALM PARK RD, FORT MYERS FL 33905
- VETERANS PARK RECREATION CENTER - 55 HOMESTEAD RD S, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33936
- WA-KE HATCHEE PARK RECREATION CENTER - 16760 BASS RD, FORT MYERS FL 33908
Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can still request a vote-by-mail ballot through Oct. 29. For Lee County, that can be done online at lee.vote.
Click here for information regarding other locations in Southwest Florida.