Southwest Florida Early Voting Schedule

With Election Day coming up on November 7, it is important to know the early voting schedule for your area. Below is a list of the locations and times that are available for early voting.

Charlotte County:

Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

· Englewood Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224

· Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

· Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County – 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

· Murdock Cir Admin Bldg – 18500 Murdock Circle B-106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Collier County :

Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

· Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112

· Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139

· Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

· Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

· Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

· Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

· Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

· Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

· North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

· South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113

· Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Hendry County :

Oct. 24 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

· Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440

· LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935

Lee County :

Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

· Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914

· East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

· Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928

· Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901

· Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

· Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990

· Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907

· North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

· Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993

· Schandler Park-Suarez Hall – 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers, FL 33905

· Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

· Wa-ke Hatchee Park Recreation Center – 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908