Southwest Florida Early Voting Schedule

With Election Day coming up on November 7, it is important to know the early voting schedule for your area. Below is a list of the locations and times that are available for early voting.
Charlotte County:
Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
· Englewood Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224
· Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
· Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County – 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
· Murdock Cir Admin Bldg – 18500 Murdock Circle B-106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Collier County:
Oct. 27 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112
· Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
· Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
· Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
· Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
· Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
· Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
· Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
· North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
· South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
· Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
Hendry County:
Oct. 24 - Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
· Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440
· LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935
Lee County:
Oct. 24 - Nov. 7, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily
· Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
· East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
· Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928
· Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
· Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
· Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
· Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907
· North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
· Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
· Schandler Park-Suarez Hall – 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers, FL 33905
· Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
· Wa-ke Hatchee Park Recreation Center – 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908