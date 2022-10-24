13 Lee County polling locations open for Election Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since Oct. 24 when early voting began, a contingency plan was activated across Lee County, caused by the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Some regular polling places are not accessible due to damage to buildings, roads, or other infrastructure. So to ensure people can cast their ballots, 13 polling locations open in Lee County on Election Day, Nov. 8.

There are long lines including in Cape Coral where people are waiting just under two hours to vote.

Line to vote right now is just under 2 hours here in ⁦@CapeCoral⁩ - one of the 13 polling locations open in Lee County. ⁦@Lee_Elections⁩ forced to limit precincts from 97 to 13 bc of damage from #HurricaneIan. ⁦@abcactionnews⁩ ⁦@WPTV⁩ @fox4 pic.twitter.com/XOw0RVhYNT — Katie LaGrone (@KatieLaGrone) November 8, 2022

Anyone, regardless of assigned voting district, will be able to vote at these designated sites:



In addition, Lee County approved the use of the Louise Du Pont Crowninshield Community House (240 Banyan St, Boca Grande) as a polling location for Tuesday.

Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

