13 Lee County polling locations open for Election Day

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since Oct. 24 when early voting began, a contingency plan was activated across Lee County, caused by the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Some regular polling places are not accessible due to damage to buildings, roads, or other infrastructure. So to ensure people can cast their ballots, 13 polling locations open in Lee County on Election Day, Nov. 8.
There are long lines including in Cape Coral where people are waiting just under two hours to vote.
Line to vote right now is just under 2 hours here in @CapeCoral - one of the 13 polling locations open in Lee County. @Lee_Elections forced to limit precincts from 97 to 13 bc of damage from #HurricaneIan. @abcactionnews @WPTV @fox4 pic.twitter.com/XOw0RVhYNT— Katie LaGrone (@KatieLaGrone) November 8, 2022
Anyone, regardless of assigned voting district, will be able to vote at these designated sites:
- CAPE CORAL - LEE COUNTY LIBRARY - 921 SW 39TH TER, CAPE CORAL FL 33914
- EAST COUNTY REGIONAL LIBRARY - 881 GUNNERY RD N, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33971
- ESTERO RECREATION CENTER - 9200 CORKSCREW PALMS BLVD, ESTERO FL 33928
- FORT MYERS REGIONAL LIBRARY - 1651 LEE ST, FORT MYERS FL 33901 — VOTING ROOM ADDRESS
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - BONITA SPRINGS BRANCH OFFICE - 25987 S TAMIAMI TRAIL #105, BONITA SPRINGS FL 34134
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - CAPE CORAL BRANCH OFFICE - 1039 SE 9TH AVE, CAPE CORAL FL 33990
- LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS CENTER - 13180 S CLEVELAND AVE, FORT MYERS FL 33907
- NORTH FORT MYERS RECREATION CENTER - 2000 N RECREATION PARK WAY, NORTH FORT MYERS FL 33903
- NORTHWEST REGIONAL LIBRARY - 519 CHIQUITA BLVD N, CAPE CORAL FL 33993
- SCHANDLER PARK - SUAREZ HALL - 419 ROYAL PALM PARK RD, FORT MYERS FL 33905
- VETERANS PARK RECREATION CENTER - 55 HOMESTEAD RD S, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33936
- WA-KE HATCHEE PARK RECREATION CENTER - 16760 BASS RD, FORT MYERS FL 33908
In addition, Lee County approved the use of the Louise Du Pont Crowninshield Community House (240 Banyan St, Boca Grande) as a polling location for Tuesday.
Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here for information regarding other locations in Southwest Florida.