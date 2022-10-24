Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsElections Local

Actions

13 Lee County polling locations open for Election Day

Voters we spoke with Monday say fewer polling locations due to Ian will not be an obstacle towards exercising their democratic rights.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:06:46-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since Oct. 24 when early voting began, a contingency plan was activated across Lee County, caused by the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Some regular polling places are not accessible due to damage to buildings, roads, or other infrastructure. So to ensure people can cast their ballots, 13 polling locations open in Lee County on Election Day, Nov. 8.

There are long lines including in Cape Coral where people are waiting just under two hours to vote.

Anyone, regardless of assigned voting district, will be able to vote at these designated sites:

In addition, Lee County approved the use of the Louise Du Pont Crowninshield Community House (240 Banyan St, Boca Grande) as a polling location for Tuesday.

Election Day hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for information regarding other locations in Southwest Florida.

County Election Websites

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

County Election Websites

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM