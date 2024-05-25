YOUR VOTE: Equal Ground stops at Fort Myers church for voter education

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People came out to friendship baptist church Saturday morning to learn more about voter education.

The non-partisan group Equal Ground is made a stop here in Fort Myers as they tour across the state.

Ahead of election season, Equal Ground will make their way through Florida to educate voters on voting laws and to mobilize Black voters.

The Black led non-profit wants to inform voters of recent changes in voting laws like requesting a mail in ballot.

Friendship Baptist Church invited local candidates running for office this year, local leaders and several community groups including the League of Women Voters, Lee County NAACP and others.

Equal ground recapped the recent state legislative session and how those changes impact voters.

Genisis Robinson is the Interim Executive Director of Equal Ground and said they want everyone, no matter their party, to have access to the ballot box.

"We believe that an informed community is an engaged community, so given waht took place at this year's legislative session, we thought it important to travel the state and educate voters about that process," Robinson said.

The deadline for voter registration in the general election is October 7.