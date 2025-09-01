WORKERS OVER BILLIONAIRES: Southwest Florida workers rally on Labor Day to advocate for union rights

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents used their Labor Day holiday to make their voices heard, participating in nationwide "Workers Over Billionaires" protests that emphasized the importance of organized labor.

Southwest Florida workers rally on Labor Day to advocate for union rights

Fort Myers was among the Southwest Florida cities where people gathered Monday morning, with protesters assembling at the intersection of US 41 and Daniels Parkway as part of coordinated rallies across the nation.

"The working class people are the backbones of this community and without unions we wouldn't have our weekends, we wouldn't have this Labor Day, we wouldn't have overtime, we wouldn't have good benefits, we wouldn't be able to retire with dignity," one protester said. "So we want to give back to the people who have given so much to us."

The local demonstration was part of a broader movement highlighting workers' rights and the role of unions in securing workplace protections and benefits.

President Donald Trump used Labor Day weekend to announce what the White House described as "nearly $10 trillion" in new investments for American workers.

