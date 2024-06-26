WHATS NEXT: Why Cleveland Ave redesign in Ft Myers all depends on Lee Memorial

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Since our initial coverage of the Cleveland Avenue Corridor redevelopment in May, the project has continued to stride forward. Tuesday, another workshop was held to discuss various ideas, including walking trails, additional palm trees, and even apartments at the Edison Mall. These ideas are part of the Community Redevelopment Agency's (CRA) efforts to draft new plans for the neighborhood.

The area targeted for improvement stretches from Edison Avenue down to Boy Scout Drive along US 41.

First draft of the proposed additions to the Cleveland Ave corridor.

The Fort Myers CRA hopes to enhance pedestrian access and attract developers to invest in the area, which sees an average of 55,000 cars commuting through daily, though few make stops. Of the 617 acres impacted by the new plan, one site stands out: Lee Memorial Hospital.

Javier Omana, Director of Land Planning Services at CPH, spoke about the importance of this site, stating, “To us and to the CRA, and the city that is a critical site, in terms of opportunity, as to what it can create. From there, it's a tremendous amount of synergy, as to what happens there and what happens to the adjoining properties.”

Lee Health has stated that services at Lee Memorial Hospital will continue through September 2027. However, the future of the site remains uncertain beyond that point.

Lee Health Memorial Hospital along Cleveland Ave

In mid-July, Lee Memorial Hospital will host an open house to introduce potential design opportunities for the hospital's replacement. Consultants for the Fort Myers CRA will be present to try and incorporate the hospital's designs into the Cleveland Avenue Redevelopment Plans.

