WELCOME! First baby of the New Year arrives in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A baby girl born just minutes into the New Year is being celebrated as the first newborn of 2026 at HealthPark Medical Center.

Rowan White was born at 12:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day, arriving earlier than her parents expected.

Her mother, Cheyenne Smith, said she went to the hospital thinking she would be sent home, before learning she was about to give birth.

“I didn’t have anything ready, no bag, nothing," Smith said. "I thought they were just going to give me fluids and send me home. They were like, ‘Nope, we’re having a baby.’"

Fox 4. Rowan White rests in her mother’s arms after being born at 12:49 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Smith said Rowan’s New Year’s birthday makes the moment even more special.

“It’s like a party for her on her birthday every year,” she said. “Fireworks for her every year to bring it in. I’m sure she’ll love that.”

Rowan’s dad, Michael White, said her arrival was especially meaningful for their growing family, which already includes two young sons.

Fox 4. Rowan White was born just 49 minutes into 2026.

“I’ve wanted a daughter for a long time, too," said Michael. "That was my hope for the first two, really happy with the boys we got, but she’s adorable, so I finally get my daddy’s girl.”

Rowan was born healthy and happy, joining her parents and older brothers, Cillian and Kieran, at the start of the New Year.