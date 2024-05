FORT MYERS, Fla — Fort Myers Police are told people to avoid an area near City of Palms Park on Monday morning, because of a black bear.

Fox 4 Black bear walking near downtown Fort Myers

The department posted a picture of the bear on Facebook.

You can see it between a trailer and another vehicle. Police say this is in the area of Broadway and Victoria Avenue.

FWC tells Fox 4 it's working to coax the bear into a cage. We'll update this story as soon as there is new information.