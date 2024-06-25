WALT WESLEY WAY: Fort Myers road now honors basketball legend

DUNBAR, Fla. — Walt Wesley wasn't just an icon here in his hometown, Fort Myers, but across the country and around the world.

The City of Fort Myers dedicated Lincoln Street to him and renamed it Walt Wesley Way to honor his legacy on and off the court.

Ella Rhoades The City of Fort Myers renamed Lincoln Boulevard to Walt Wesley Way in honor of the basketball icon and Fort Myers native, Walt Wesley, who passed away in April.

Tuesday morning the Dunbar community, Mayor Kevin Anderson and city council members joined the Wesley family to dedicate the street in Walt's honor.

Fox 4 The family of NBA legend Walt Wesley unveils the new Walt Wesley Way sign in Fort Myers

Wesley passed away in March.

Here's Shari Armstrong's story on his celebration of life.

Remembering Walt Wesley

Wesley grew up in Dunbar before playing basketball at Kansas University and later played in the NBA.

His brothers from Alpha Phi Alpha described him as the 6'11 gentle giant.

He played for eight teams during his ten seasons in the NBA including the Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

Once he stepped off the professional court, he coached basketball for 25 years.

He also dedicated time giving back to his hometown.

He supported children in Dunbar at the S.T.A.R.S complex and the Police Athletic League.

A few years ago, the city named April 5 Walt Wesley Day.

His wife, Denise, says he wanted people to remember that he always cared for the place he called home.

" It means everything. Walt was so dedicated to his hometown, and he always talked about after pro-ball, after coaching, after playing and everything else, he wanted to comeback to his hometown, his community and contribute and make a difference, " Denise Wesley said.

Wesley died at 79 years old.