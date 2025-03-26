It came as a shock when we learned that Voodoo Brewing Co. in Fort Myers will close on Sunday. Small business owners in the east part of downtown say it is tough to keep their doors open.

One of them told FOX 4's Miyoshi Price Tuesday that there are a lot of challenges to staying open right now.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Voodoo Fort Myers is closing soon & its neighbors say staying open is a challenge

"The entire area is really difficult for small business owners to navigate between lease structures and deposits and rents," says a neighboring business owner, Robert Podgorski. "There's a lot more fear and scarcity in the conversation than there is positivity of abundance."

Robert is the co-owner of Green Cup Cafe. His storefront was destroyed in the hurricanes.

So, he plans to move into a new location, within a month, in the Royal Palm building off of Lee Street.

The same building where Voodoo is.

"I think east downtown, not every part of downtown is going to be bumping and bustling, I mean, and I think they've done a great job," says Podgorski. "You know, would it be cool to see more things come this way, I suppose."

He says there's a mixture of businesses that have been here for 20 years and some that have been here for less than a year, like Voodoo.

"It really just makes us sad to hear about voodoo," says Podgorski. "They're such great owners, such great people. I love their business. Whenever we walked by, always looked like there was a good amount of people in there."

They hosted live music, craft beers, and so much more. On Tuesday, people walked by Voodoo and were sad to hear the news.

Podgorski says whatever business comes next will have big shoes to fill, both in the impact the owners had on the community and the restaurant's size.

He says developing the foot traffic to this part of downtown will come over time.

He mentioned a concept called "Culinary District" coming to downtown Fort Myers. The city says there will be a workshop on Monday at City Hall.

From the city of Fort Myers:



"We’re working on the idea of creating a Culinary District in Downtown FM. This will be on the March 31st City Council Workshop agenda for discussion and consideration. If you’d like to attend/learn more"

As we think about what will replace the Voodoo brewery, many people know and love, Podgorski says he is hopeful for what is coming next.

"Where you see centralized downtown, there's a little bit more culinary focus, has a little bit more shops," says Podgorski. He says it is also timing. "The east end of downtown is just starting to grow. We've got places like the Ivy. I know the midtown project is in the works, and the library, but there's just not as much."

Voodoo released a statement on social media that said while this may be the end of our time as Voodoo, it is not the end of their journey.

"I'm excited to see what they come back with, because with every failure that we define as a failure is more of a giant learning lesson," says Podgorski.