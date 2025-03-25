Voodoo Brewing Co. in Fort Myers is closing its doors at the end of the month

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Late Monday night, Voodoo Brewing Co. announced it will close its doors on March 30th.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but despite our best efforts the challenges have been relentless." The Brewery said on Facebook.

Owners Keith and Mashelle Towles opened their business almost a year ago, in April of 2024 at the corner of First and Lee Streets in downtown Fort Myers.

Within the first year of the business, they had a set of challenges: Bridge and Road Closures and 2 Hurricanes that they described in their statement, saying "there were a few obstacles they were not ready for."

They share their next chapter, is in the making and to stay tuned to their social media.

"Let's raise a glass one more time," says the Towles family.

The doors will be closed on March 30th.