UP IN FLAMES: What's left after a historic Fort Myers home caught fire

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fire damaged a historic home on Third St. in Fort Myers Thursday night.

The Fort Myers Fire Department says a 2-story guest house in the back of the property was engulfed in flames when fire fighters got to the home.

They told Fox 4 it was built in 1905.

Fire fighters say the fire was so intense when they arrived, that they couldn't go inside and had to look through the windows to make sure no one was inside.

They say the buildings were empty and no one was injured.

They're still investing the cause.