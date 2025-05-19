Watch Now
Two people transported to the hospital after man runs car into crowd in Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Hialeah man for three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he ran his car into a crowd of people.

On Sunday night around 9pm , the sheriff's office responded to a fight off Maravilla Circle in Fort Myers.

Deputies say a verbal altercation led Eduardo Lando-Matamoro to drive his vehicle into people in a driveway.

The Sheriff's Office says the car hit three people and as a result, two at the scene shot at Lando-Matamoro, hitting him in the shoulder.

Lando-Matamoro attempted to flee the area when one of the witnesses, held him to the ground.

Deputies arrived and immediately detained Lando-Matamoro.

Two of the people hit and Lando-Matamoro were transported to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I am incredibly proud of the brave witness who stepped up and helped stop the suspect. Their quick actions made a real difference," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "Thanks to the swift and dedicated work of my team, we were able to make a quick arrest and bring a sense of peace back to the community."

The Sheriff's Office posted the body worn camera video of the arrest on Facebook:

