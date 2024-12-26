Two displaced by Christmas Day house fire in Dunbar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A house fire in Dunbar left two people with charred belongings on the side of the road on Christmas.

According to fire crews, the early morning fire started in the breaker box in the garage. Firefighters were originally called for a smoke investigation.

Neighbors paused their Christmas celebrations, firefighters doused charred contents now on the driveway of the home.

The fire spread from the garage to the inside.

Fort Myers Fire Department Chief Tracy McMillion said that an automatic smoke detector alert notified the residents. They were not home at the time.

Several hours later, heavy black scorch marks were visible along the top and sides of the garage door.

"Thanksgiving and Christmas are unfortunately some of the highest times for structure fires in our country," said McMillion.