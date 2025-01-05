Watch Now
TUNES & TASTES: Thousands flock to Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival

Crowds enjoy fresh food, local crafts, and live entertainment under heightened safety measures at the first festival of the year
Austin Schargorodski
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — The first festival of the new year brought thousands of people to downtown so far this weekend.

On Saturday, Centennial park was filled with food and drink vendors, as well as people selling arts and crafts along the nearby street, for the Fort Myers Seafood and Music Festival.
Event Director Bill Kinney said there’s also a big focus on safety because of what happened in New Orleans. “We had to take additional precautions this year for public safety, “ said Kinney. “We blocked off the streets, we have soft bag checks as people are coming in.”

Bill Kinney, Event Director
It’s free to get in, and the last day of the festival is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

