Truck crashes into Fort Myers home, boy injured

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A young boy is injured after a hit and run into a Fort Myers home early Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says troopers attempted to stop what they think was an impaired driver on SR 80.

They said the driver was in a Dodge pickup truck and failed to stop for troopers.

The driver continued to flee from FHP when it crashed into the home off of Superior Street and Edgewood Avenue.

FHP says the driver then got out of their truck and fled on foot.

They say the driver did get away and an investigation is still ongoing to locate and find the driver.

After the truck crashed into the house, FHP says a juvenile boy who was in the home sustained an injury and was transported to a nearby hospital.